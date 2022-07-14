Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunshine and comfortable today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure centered over the Great Lakes. The air mass is fairly dry for this time of year. It’ll be a bright day. High temperatures in the 70s to around 80 degrees. Temperatures by early tomorrow morning will be in the 50s. Tomorrow will feature sun in the morning then increasing high clouds during the afternoon. A disturbance tracks in Friday night could kick off a few showers. The best risk of this west and south of Cleveland. A partly cloudy sky on Saturday. The second half of the weekend expected to be unsettled with showers and storms in the forecast as the humidity will be on the rise again.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.