Parma man sentenced on over 2 dozen child pornography crimes

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old Parma man is expected to face a judge for sentencing on Thursday morning in connection to a child pornography and sexual assault investigation.

The Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas hearing for David Goodykoontz is scheduled for 9 a.m.

Court records show that Goodykoontz was found guilty in February 2022 of:

  • 17 counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor
  • 11 counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance
  • 1 count of possessing criminal tools

According to the county prosecutor’s office, state and federal investigators executed a search of Goodykoontz’s home near Chevrolet Boulevard and Snow Road after learning he was in possession of sexually explicit material involving minors from September 2018 to March 2019.

Goodykoontz was also separately convicted in May 2022 and will be sentenced on Thursday to one count of gross sexual imposition for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy in a Parma store.

In addition to the judge’s sentence, Goodykoontz will be required to register as a Tier II sex offender.

This story will be updated.

