Police look for Maple Heights man after neighbors complain about garbage piling up in his yard

(Source: WOIO)(WOIO)
By Aria Janel
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - For the past two years, resident Daniel Scoglietti has been fighting to get his Elmwood Avenue neighbor to clean up their yard.

“Everybody on this street, you can see, keeps their houses looking good except for this place,” said Scoglietti.

He called 19 News after he built a fence between their yards because the problems got so bad and he wasn’t getting any help from the city.

“I get the same story over and over again, that we’ll come out, we’ll look at the property and we’ll cite them if needed,” said Scolgelietti.

According to court documents discovered by the 19 News, the owner of the home, Joshua Solomon, was cited by the city for not picking up waste and when he didn’t appear in court, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

“I just want somebody to come here and clean up this mess,” said Scoglietti.

City officials told 19 News the house is in the process of being sold and the new owners plan to clean up as soon as they get full ownership of the home.

