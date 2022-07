CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jose Ramirez will take his cuts in the Home Run Derby Monday, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez accepted an invitation to the Home Run Derby and is the seventh confirmed member of the field, sources tell ESPN. He joins Pete Alonso, Juan Soto, Ronald Acuña Jr., Albert Pujols, Kyle Schwarber and Julio Rodríguez. One spot left. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 13, 2022

Ramirez leads the Guardians with 17 homers this season.

He’s been selected to the All-Star Game 4 times but has never appeared in the HR Derby.

The HR Derby is Monday night in Los Angeles, followed by the All-Star Game Tuesday.

