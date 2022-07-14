2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Stark County to hold OVI checkpoint, sheriff says

Sobriety checkpoint (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
Sobriety checkpoint (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)(KFYR)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheriff George T. Maier of Stark County alongside members of the OVI task force announced that they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints July 15.

Maier said that officers will conduct a roadside check of drivers for alcohol and drug impairment in the city of Canton.

Officers will be vigilant in detecting and apprehending impaired drivers, they noted.

It is strongly recommended by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office that those who will be consuming alcohol plan for a designated driver or make other arrangements.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Police look for Maple Heights man after neighbors complain about garbage piling up in his yard
(FILE/VO)
Fairview Park officials change Summerfest Parade route over safety concerns
19 News
Group sleeps on Cleveland City Hall steps in protest of Roe v. Wade reversal
EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute offers a second chance for formerly incarcerated...
Edwins group to expand services to include non-profit day care center