Stark County to hold OVI checkpoint, sheriff says

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheriff George T. Maier of Stark County alongside members of the OVI task force announced that they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints July 15.

Maier said that officers will conduct a roadside check of drivers for alcohol and drug impairment in the city of Canton.

Officers will be vigilant in detecting and apprehending impaired drivers, they noted.

It is strongly recommended by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office that those who will be consuming alcohol plan for a designated driver or make other arrangements.

