Stolen van dumped in Cleveland pond, police say
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Construction workers called police early Thursday after finding a van dumped in a pond on the city’s West side.
The vehicle was located just before 7 a.m. in the 20400 block of Emerald Pkwy.
Workers were quickly able to learn nobody was inside the van.
Cleveland police confirmed the van was stolen.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
