Stolen van dumped in Cleveland pond, police say

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Construction workers called police early Thursday after finding a van dumped in a pond on the city’s West side.

The vehicle was located just before 7 a.m. in the 20400 block of Emerald Pkwy.

Van into pond
Van into pond((Source: WOIO))

Workers were quickly able to learn nobody was inside the van.

Cleveland police confirmed the van was stolen.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

