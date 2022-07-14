Summit County medical examiner to announce findings from Jayland Walker’s autopsy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Friday morning, the Summit County medical examiner Dr. Lisa Kohler is expected to provide a summary of findings from the autopsy conducted on Jayland Walker.

The July 15 press conference with Dr. Kohler is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

Akron police previously said the 25-year-old was unarmed when he was shot by officers on June 27, but a gun was recovered from the vehicle he was driving following a brief pursuit.

Walker’s funeral service was held in downtown Akron on Wednesday.

