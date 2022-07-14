2 Strong 4 Bullies
Summit County medical examiner to announce findings from Jayland Walker’s autopsy

Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
(Source: Akron Police Department)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Friday morning, the Summit County medical examiner Dr. Lisa Kohler is expected to provide a summary of findings from the autopsy conducted on Jayland Walker.

The July 15 press conference with Dr. Kohler is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

**19 News will provide live streaming coverage**

Akron police previously said the 25-year-old was unarmed when he was shot by officers on June 27, but a gun was recovered from the vehicle he was driving following a brief pursuit.

Body camera video released: Jayland Walker shot dozens of times by Akron police

Walker’s funeral service was held in downtown Akron on Wednesday.

Stay with 19 News for updates.

