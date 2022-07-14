Very pleasant ending to the work week; storms return on Sunday (Northeast Ohio weather)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Our fair-weather friend, high pressure, will linger over the Great Lakes today, bringing us a beautiful, comfortable Thursday.

Temperatures will only top out in the upper 70s this afternoon.

Typical highs for this time of the year are around 84 degrees.

Climatologically speaking, this is actually “supposed” to be the hottest time of the year in northern Ohio.

The average high is 84 degrees through July 22nd, and the average low is 66 degrees.

However, today will be anything but hot!

Temperatures will dip into the 50s tonight, making for a very pleasant evening.

Friday will be another fantastic weather day.

Temperatures will climb into the low 80s, and humidity levels will remain low for this time of the year.

While Saturday will be hotter, with highs in the mid 80s, humidity levels will be very manageable.

Unfortunately, humidity will increase by the end of the weekend, and it will stay humid through much of next week.

Regarding opportunities for rain, scattered storms will move in on Sunday.

If you have outdoor plans Sunday, especially in the afternoon, you may want to consider having an indoor backup plan.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.