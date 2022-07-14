2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Very pleasant ending to the work week; storms return on Sunday (Northeast Ohio weather)

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:51 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Our fair-weather friend, high pressure, will linger over the Great Lakes today, bringing us a beautiful, comfortable Thursday.

Temperatures will only top out in the upper 70s this afternoon.

Typical highs for this time of the year are around 84 degrees.

Climatologically speaking, this is actually “supposed” to be the hottest time of the year in northern Ohio.

The average high is 84 degrees through July 22nd, and the average low is 66 degrees.

However, today will be anything but hot!

Temperatures will dip into the 50s tonight, making for a very pleasant evening.

Friday will be another fantastic weather day.

Temperatures will climb into the low 80s, and humidity levels will remain low for this time of the year.

While Saturday will be hotter, with highs in the mid 80s, humidity levels will be very manageable.

Unfortunately, humidity will increase by the end of the weekend, and it will stay humid through much of next week.

Regarding opportunities for rain, scattered storms will move in on Sunday.

If you have outdoor plans Sunday, especially in the afternoon, you may want to consider having an indoor backup plan.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Sunshine returns to northern Ohio with comfortable temperatures on Thursday

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Sunshine returns to northern Ohio with comfortable temperatures on Thursday
Storms end this evening; cooler ending to the work week (Northeast Ohio weather)
Storms end this evening; cooler ending to the work week (Northeast Ohio weather)
Storms end this evening; cooler ending to the work week (Northeast Ohio weather)
Storms end this evening; cooler ending to the work week (Northeast Ohio weather)
Storms end this evening; cooler ending to the work week (Northeast Ohio weather)
Storms end this evening; cooler ending to the work week (Northeast Ohio weather)