2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Violent threat prompts Parma City Schools to cancel Thursday’s summer session

FILE
FILE
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - District officials canceled summer class on Thursday because a Parma resident allegedly threatened violence against the city’s schools.

The Parma City School District made the decision late Wednesday night to cancel Thursday’s summer school classes.

According to the district, Parma police are investigating the threat and working to ensure that it is not credible.

“However, until we are certain that they have concluded their investigation and feel it is safe for students to attend school, we will not conduct classes,” the Parma City School District shared on Facebook.

Police and school officials are continuing to investigate the threat.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

19 News
Jayland Walker’s attorney, family member speak after Akron funeral
Cleveland girl’s collecting donations for Buffalo food desert where mass shooting happened
Cleveland girls collect donations for Buffalo food desert where mass shooting happened
Jayland shot and killed by Akron police nearly three weeks ago
Jayland Walker’s attorney, family member speak after Akron funeral
Lorain middle school staff under investigation after encouraging student fight
Lorain middle school staff under investigation after encouraging student fight