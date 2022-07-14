Violent threat prompts Parma City Schools to cancel Thursday’s summer session

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - District officials canceled summer class on Thursday because a Parma resident allegedly threatened violence against the city’s schools.

The Parma City School District made the decision late Wednesday night to cancel Thursday’s summer school classes.

According to the district, Parma police are investigating the threat and working to ensure that it is not credible.

“However, until we are certain that they have concluded their investigation and feel it is safe for students to attend school, we will not conduct classes,” the Parma City School District shared on Facebook.

Police and school officials are continuing to investigate the threat.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.