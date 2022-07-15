2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 dead, 2 injured after head-on collision in Ashtabula County

By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LENOX TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said one person is dead and two others injured after a head-on collision took place Friday morning in Ashtabula County.

The crash happened around 8:20 a.m. on State Route 307 near Black Sea Road in Lenox Township.

According to a news release, a driver attempted to pass in a curve and struck another vehicle head on.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and identified as 59-year-old Tina Curtin, of Andover, the highway patrol said.

According to the release, the occupants of the other vehicle were injured and taken via LifeFlight to a hospital.

The highway patrol said distracted driving is considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

