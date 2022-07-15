2 shooting victims hospitalized after overnight incident on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS told 19 News that two men were transported from an overnight shooting scene on the city’s East side.

The shooting was first reported at around midnight on East 111th Street near Mount Carmel Road.

Both men, believed to be around the ages of 20 and 59 years old, were taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to Cleveland EMS.

2 GSWs in the 2500 block of E111 Street. Male 20 years old GSW to the chest critical to UH and a 59 year old male to the right back side to UH stable pic.twitter.com/z9ieOc7Q36 — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) July 15, 2022

Police have not publicly released any suspect information.

This is a developing story.

