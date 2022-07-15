2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 shooting victims hospitalized after overnight incident on Cleveland’s East side

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS told 19 News that two men were transported from an overnight shooting scene on the city’s East side.

The shooting was first reported at around midnight on East 111th Street near Mount Carmel Road.

Both men, believed to be around the ages of 20 and 59 years old, were taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to Cleveland EMS.

Police have not publicly released any suspect information.

This is a developing story.

