23-year-old man dies in single-car crash in Ashland County

MOHICAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a 23-year-old man died early Friday morning in a single-car crash in Ashland County.

The victim was identified by the highway patrol as Benjamin Johns, of Jeromesville.

According to a news release, the crash took place around 4:55 a.m. on County Road 30A near Township Road 1802.

The highway patrol said Johns’ vehicle went off the roadway, hitting a mailbox and tree during the crash.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the release, and was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The highway patrol said it is not known if impairment played a role in the crash, which remains under investigation.

