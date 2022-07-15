3 women shot on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three women were shot in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood Thursday.

The shooting happened around 10:10 pm in the 10100 block of Kempton Avenue.

A 44-year-old in critical condition, a 29-year-old in serious condition, and a 44-year-old in serious condition were taken to University Hospital, according to Cleveland EMS.

There is no other information available at this time.

