Fire in Cleveland apartment unit leaves man critically injured
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was hospitalized in critical condition following a Friday morning house fire near the city’s Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood.
The fire was first reported at approximately 9:30 a.m. in an apartment unit on Fleet Avenue near East 57th Street.
An adult male victim was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.