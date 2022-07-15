Fire in Cleveland apartment unit leaves man critically injured

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was hospitalized in critical condition following a Friday morning house fire near the city’s Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood.

The fire was first reported at approximately 9:30 a.m. in an apartment unit on Fleet Avenue near East 57th Street.

An adult male victim was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire.

#CLEFIREONSCENE Occupied Apartment Fire 5700 block of Fleet in 2nd Battalion. Adult male victim transported by @ClevelandEMS to @metrohealthCLE in critical condition. Cause under investigation. Crews picking up line, returning to service to await next emergency. pic.twitter.com/GLfCen1o2F — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) July 15, 2022

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.