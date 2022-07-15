2 Strong 4 Bullies
Full-scale Cleveland comeback with a mega concert delayed 2-years due to the pandemic and Guardian’s baseball

By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The party of the summer in downtown Cleveland, because crowds did not just pack Progressive Field for Guardian’s Baseball, but tens of thousands crowded into First Energy Stadium for a mega concert, delayed twice due to the pandemic.

You might call it a full-scale Cleveland comeback as people from all over Northeast Ohio and the country packed hotels, restaurants, and bars both before and after the big events.

Attorney Joe Ritzler works downtown, “I’ve been working downtown for 35 years. I have not seen a crowd like this downtown since well before the shutdown for the pandemic. It’s great to see for downtown.”

The crowd attending the Stadium Tour in most cases have had their tickets for the mega concert since 2020. The event was delayed twice due to the pandemic, but those who couldn’t wait to see Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts all on one big stage say what else could be worth waiting for? Amanda Baker and her daughter traveled here from Newark, Ohio, “I’ve waited 25 years. Plus, two years of tickets, so, if that tells you anything.”

Greg Stead of Broadview Heights was stoked, “I’m really excited. I’m glad to be out and doing something. All these bands, it’s awesome.”

Awesome for Cleveland because of the economic boost to businesses. Charlotte Siegel is the manager at Saulsalito on Ninth, “It’s a blessing, we’re so excited to see the crowds coming back. We’re excited to see Cleveland booming again.”

