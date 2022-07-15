2 Strong 4 Bullies
Houston Texans settle with 30 women alleging sexual misconduct from Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during an NFL football practice...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thirty women who have alleged or intend to make claims of sexual misconduct involving now-Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson have reached a settlement with the Houston Texans.

News of the settlements was announced by attorney Tony Buzbee on Friday afternoon:

Watson, who was with the Texans at the time the alleged behavior occurred, is still facing four civil settlements from accusers.

Despite reaching a settlement, the Texas denied those accusations.

The allegers claimed that the Texans enabled Watson’s actions by arranging appointments, finding space for sessions, and providing nondisclosure agreements to the massage therapists.

The NFL has not yet announced any potential punishment for Watson.

The Browns signed Watson to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract during the offseason.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

