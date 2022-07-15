Inside Skylight Park, Tower City’s new indoor space in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tower City will have a grand opening this weekend for its new indoor space called “Skylight Park.”

The park is a part of the revitalization of Tower City, and an effort to offer more engaging experiences in downtown Cleveland.

A celebration will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday in the Skylight Concourse.

There will be live performances, food and beverage pop-ups, family-friendly activities, and more.

“We welcome everyone to the Park to stop and take a break in the day, convene with friends and colleagues, or come by to enjoy the series of entertainment and activities we have in store,” Ivy Greaner, Bedrock’s Chief Operating Officer, said in a news release.

Bedrock, the company that owns Tower City, collaborated with Cuyahoga Valley National Park and the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park to make the park’s vision come to life.

The park has foliage that is native to Ohio. There are places to sit inside the park where people can relax or enjoy their lunch.

“Parks are for the people, and efforts like this that create equitable access to green space are incredibly important,” Lisa Petit, Superintendent of Cuyahoga Valley National Park, said in the release.

Tower City’s lunchtime music series will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays.

