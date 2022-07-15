2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Inspiring women: Conservationist Jane Goodall gets Barbie made from 99% recycled plastics

Barbie is releasing a new doll modeled after conservationist Jane Goodall.
Barbie is releasing a new doll modeled after conservationist Jane Goodall.(Mattel)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Barbie is paying tribute to renowned conservationist Jane Goodall with a new doll.

Mattel announced earlier this week that it is introducing a Dr. Jane Goodall Inspiring Women doll and a 2022 Barbie Career of the Year Eco-Leadership team.

The Barbie brand has joined the Jane Goodall Institute to make dolls that are made of 99% recycled plastic.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Barbie and encourage young children to learn from their environment and feel that they can make a difference,” Goodall said. “Through this partnership, I hope to inspire the next generation of eco-leaders.”

Mattel said the dolls are currently available and are helping the company’s goal to be using 100% recycled materials in its products and packaging by 2030.

“We are proud to unveil our first sustainable Barbie Inspiring Women and Career of the Year Eco-Leadership team dolls, which further demonstrate our shared commitment to creating a more sustainable future,” said Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Mattel. “Kids need more role models like Dr. Jane Goodall.”

According to Mattel, the Goodall doll is part of Barbie’s Inspiring Women Series, paying tribute to the female heroes of their time.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Carolyn Bryant Donham was named nearly 67 years ago in a warrant that accused her...
Emmett Till accuser, in memoir, denies wanting teen killed
Richland County shelter desperate for dog food donations
Richland County shelter desperate for dog food donations
3 women were shot in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood Thursday.
3 women shot on Cleveland’s East Side
Sen. Joe Manchin has told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that he will oppose a economic...
Dem says Manchin blocking energy, tax provisions in big bill
Stadium Tour
Full-scale Cleveland comeback with a mega concert delayed 2-years due to the pandemic and Guardian’s baseball