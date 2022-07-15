2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Medical examiner announces findings from Jayland Walker’s autopsy

Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase(Source: Akron Police Department)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County medical examiner Dr. Lisa Kohler will provide a summary of findings from the autopsy conducted on Jayland Walker.

The Friday morning press conference with Dr. Kohler is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

**19 News will provide live streaming coverage**

Akron police previously said the 25-year-old was unarmed when he was shot by officers on June 27, but a gun was recovered from the vehicle he was driving following a brief pursuit.

Body camera video released: Jayland Walker shot dozens of times by Akron police

Walker’s funeral service was held in downtown Akron on Wednesday.

Stay with 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms

Latest News

3 women shot near Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
3 women shot near Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
19 News
2 shooting victims hospitalized after overnight incident on Cleveland’s East side
19 News
2 shooting victims hospitalized after overnight incident on Cleveland’s East side
Richland County shelter desperate for dog food donations
Richland County shelter desperate for dog food donations