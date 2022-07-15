2 Strong 4 Bullies
Nice ending to work week, storms return to Northeast Ohio on Sunday

By Kelly Dobeck
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:51 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunshine prevails through the afternoon on Friday, with high temperatures around 80 degrees in Cleveland.

Humidity will still be on the pleasant side through the day, so expect a great evening for Friday evening outdoor plans.

Clouds will increase Friday night keeping overnight lows in the 60s.

There could be a lingering shower or two overnight into early Saturday morning.

Expect mainly dry conditions during the day Saturday with a bit more heat and humidity, highs in the middle 80s.

A few storms arrive late Saturday which brings us into a more hot, humid, unsettled pattern for the end of the work week and early next week.

Scattered storms will be around through the day Sunday with highs in the middle 80s.

The humidity returns, keeping things muggy through much of early next week.

We climb back near 90 degrees with storms chances into next week.

Sunshine returns to northern Ohio with comfortable temperatures on Thursday