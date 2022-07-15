Parma summer school activities canceled ‘until further notice’ due to another threat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma City School District officials canceled summer classes “until further notice” on Friday because another threat was made.

The Parma City School District said the latest threat of violence was made on Friday morning.

All summer school sessions, extracurricular activities, athletics, band, and other district programs are canceled while investigators continue to look into the threat.

Parma City School District officials said updates will be provided as the situation develops.

