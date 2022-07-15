2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Parma summer school activities canceled ‘until further notice’ due to another threat

FILE
FILE
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma City School District officials canceled summer classes “until further notice” on Friday because another threat was made.

The Parma City School District said the latest threat of violence was made on Friday morning.

All summer school sessions, extracurricular activities, athletics, band, and other district programs are canceled while investigators continue to look into the threat.

Parma City School District officials said updates will be provided as the situation develops.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms

Latest News

3 women shot near Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
3 women shot near Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
19 News
2 shooting victims hospitalized after overnight incident on Cleveland’s East side
Study says most patients in Ohio received abortion care after 6 weeks
Amazing deer rescue by Shaker Heights police caught on camera (video)
Shaker Heights police officer saves baby deer stuck in pool (video)