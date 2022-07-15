Richland County shelter desperate for dog food donations

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Richland County Dog Warden and Shelter urges the community to help replenish their dry dog food stock.

“Help! We are running very low on dry dog food, the lowest I’ve seen since I started in 2019,” the shelter posted on Facebook on July 13.

According to the shelter, it has been housing 70-80 dogs for the past several months, and it would greatly appreciate any donations it can get.

The shelter said Pedigree and Purina are preferred, but the dogs aren’t too picky!

You can also donate items on the shelter’s Amazon wish list, which you can see by clicking here.

You can drop off your donations or ship them to 810 N. Home Rd., Mansfield, Ohio, 44906.

“Thank you all for the support you show our shelter and dogs!” the shelter stated.

