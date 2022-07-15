Shaker Heights police officer saves baby deer stuck in pool (video)

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A baby deer will “live to swim another day” thanks to the good deed of a Shaker Heights police officer.

The department shared video Friday of the officer saving the fawn, which had become stuck in a pool near Thornton Park.

“When swimming pool passes were advertised in Shaker Heights, this little guy didn’t realize it was intended for humans,” the department said in the post.

You can watch video of the amazing rescue below:

