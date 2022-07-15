2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Shaker Heights police officer saves baby deer stuck in pool (video)

Amazing deer rescue by Shaker Heights police caught on camera (video)
Amazing deer rescue by Shaker Heights police caught on camera (video)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A baby deer will “live to swim another day” thanks to the good deed of a Shaker Heights police officer.

The department shared video Friday of the officer saving the fawn, which had become stuck in a pool near Thornton Park.

“When swimming pool passes were advertised in Shaker Heights, this little guy didn’t realize it was intended for humans,” the department said in the post.

You can watch video of the amazing rescue below:

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms

Latest News

Richland County shelter desperate for dog food donations
Richland County shelter desperate for dog food donations
MONEY-SAVING MONDAY: Couponing Rachel shows us how to save at Cedar Point
Cedar Point power outage stalls ‘many’ attractions
The Family Dollar announced plans to close a distribution center in West Memphis, Arkansas.
2 South Euclid Dollar General stores shut down due to ‘critical safety issues’
(Source: WOIO)
Police look for Maple Heights man after neighbors complain about garbage piling up in his yard