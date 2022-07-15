2 Strong 4 Bullies
Study says most patients in Ohio received abortion care after 6 weeks

By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - A new study suggests that 9 in 10 patients in Ohio received abortion care after six weeks of pregnancy.

The Ohio State University study takes a deeper look at data from 2020 and 2021, before the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Ohio has since passed a law making abortion illegal after six weeks, or after a heartbeat is be detected.

According to the study, the average person learned they were pregnant at 34-days gestation.

But 25% of patients didn’t know they were pregnant before six weeks, or 42 days, researchers said in the study.

Of those who found out after the six-week mark, 86% went on to have abortions, according to the study.

The study said learning of pregnancy later is most common among patients with fewer educational and financial resources.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

