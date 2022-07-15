2 Strong 4 Bullies
Westlake Police Department to hold training at Parkside Intermediate School

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service alongside the Westlake Police Department will be conducting training at Parkside Intermediate School July 19.

The training, which police said would last from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., will include the use of “simunitions” - a non-lethal training ammunition - simulators and blank-fire ammunition.

Residents and businesses should not be alarmed by an increased police presence during this time, police said, as well as shouting or screaming coming from the facility.

They noted that this is a planned and resourced training event, and is an example of the ongoing training they use to keep their community safe.

WPD said that they are fully committed to preparing and rehearsing to professionally respond to an incident that may occur within the city.

