Westlake Police: Multiple cars, handguns stolen

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake Police are reminding residents to lock their cars with car break ins on the rise.

According to police, overnight between July 12 and 13, a vehicle was stolen from Dellwood Drive that was unlocked with the keys inside.

The car was later recovered on Linwood Drive in Cleveland, they said.

The next night, a resident on Rose Road reported that their car, a Honda Accord, was also stolen, police said.

The car was once again reportedly unlocked.

Overnight on July 15, both a resident in the 2000 block of Basset Road as well as a resident on Holdens Arbor Run both reported their cars stolen.

Both were parked in their driveways with the keys inside, WPD said.

Finally, on the same night, a resident on Caroline Circle reported that their car had been entered.

According to WPD the vehicle, which was unlocked, contained two handguns - which were both taken from the car.

Police said both weapons were entered into police databases.

Westlake Police later reported finding one of the stolen vehicles in the fifth district in Cleveland.

They said they will be increasing patrol of neighborhoods as well as use available technology to identify those coming to the city to steal.

Anyone that sees suspicious vehicles or persons in their neighborhood is asked to call them at 440-871-3311.

