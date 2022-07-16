2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron area residents react to results of Jayland Walker’s autopsy

By Harry Boomer
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Since 25-year-old Jayland Walker was shot and killed by Akron police people have been waiting for the results of his autopsy. Today, they learned from Lisa Kohler, the Summit County Medical Examiner, just how many entry wounds he suffered.

“The autopsy determined that Jayland had 46 gunshot wound entries or graze injuries.”

Also today, residents responded. “It’s somewhat understandable. It’s like anybody chasing somebody in a life and death situation, the blood pressure gets up. Somebody made a mistake firing all those shots. It’s really horrible.”

Justin Bratcher said, “This is a people issue. If people started looking at people like people we won’t have Jayland Walkers. Content of character not color of skin? Exactly.”

Marshorie Davis, “I know they want to talk about his fleeing but they can make all the excuses in the world, but nobody needs to be shot that many times.”

Now that Jayland has been buried and his autopsy results have been released, the focus turns to the eight Akon police officers who shot and killed him, none of whom have been publicly identified.

