2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Akron plans to lift downtown curfew Sunday morning

By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Akron said Mayor Dan Horrigan is planning to lift the downtown curfew Sunday morning.

According to a news release, the curfew will expire at 5 a.m. as long as there are no public safety concerns.

Horrigan first issued the curfew on July 4 after mostly-peaceful protests for Jayland Walker took a turn, resulting in property damage.

Akron issues overnight curfew for downtown after peaceful Jayland Walker protests shift to destructive
PHOTOS: 'Significant' damages reported in Akron after unrest at Jayland Walker protests

You can view a map of the restricted area below:

Akron issues overnight curfew for downtown following civil unrest during Jayland Walker protests
Akron issues overnight curfew for downtown following civil unrest during Jayland Walker protests(Source: City of Akron)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

Westlake Police Department to hold training at Parkside Intermediate School
Inside Skylight Park, Tower City’s new indoor space in downtown Cleveland
Inside Skylight Park, Tower City’s new indoor space in downtown Cleveland
Amazing deer rescue by Shaker Heights police caught on camera (video)
Shaker Heights police officer saves baby deer stuck in pool (video)
Richland County shelter desperate for dog food donations
Richland County shelter desperate for dog food donations