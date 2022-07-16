Akron plans to lift downtown curfew Sunday morning
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Akron said Mayor Dan Horrigan is planning to lift the downtown curfew Sunday morning.
According to a news release, the curfew will expire at 5 a.m. as long as there are no public safety concerns.
Horrigan first issued the curfew on July 4 after mostly-peaceful protests for Jayland Walker took a turn, resulting in property damage.
You can view a map of the restricted area below:
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.