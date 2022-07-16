2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ashtabula house fire takes child’s life

Fire Engine Lights Generic
Fire Engine Lights Generic(Live 5)
By Brian Koster
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - A young child died in a house fire Friday in Ashtabula, according to the Ashtabula Fire Department.

Crews were called to the scene located in the 3800 block of Station Avenue around 2:30 pm.

The child’s mother was taken to an area hospital, but her condition is not known at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

19 news will have more information when it is made available.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

City Of Cleveland
Cleveland FBI subpoenas documents from city hall; former Councilman Basheer Jones appears to be under a federal microscope
Cleveland FBI subpoenas documents from city hall; former Councilman Basheer Jones appears to be...
Cleveland FBI subpoenas documents from city hall
K-9 Cavo sniffs out fentanyl during Kent traffic stop
K-9 Cavo sniffs out fentanyl during Kent traffic stop
Cleveland Police: kidnapping, aggravated robbery suspect targets Wingstop
Cleveland Police: kidnapping, aggravated robbery suspect targets Wingstop