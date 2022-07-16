Ashtabula house fire takes child’s life

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - A young child died in a house fire Friday in Ashtabula, according to the Ashtabula Fire Department.

Crews were called to the scene located in the 3800 block of Station Avenue around 2:30 pm.

The child’s mother was taken to an area hospital, but her condition is not known at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

19 news will have more information when it is made available.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.