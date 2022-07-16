2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Guardians 2B Andrés Giménez to start in 2022 MLB All-Star Game

Cleveland Guardians shortstop Andres Gimenez throws to first after forcing out Chicago White...
Cleveland Guardians shortstop Andres Gimenez throws to first after forcing out Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson at second base in the first inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Cleveland. Andrew Vaughn was safe at first. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Guardians 2B Andrés Giménez will be taking the start in the 2022 All-Star game after an announcement from the Guardians via Twitter.

Houston Astros 2B Jose Altuve was injured prior to Tuesday’s game, leaving Giménez to receive the start.

Giménez is averaging a .299 batting average during his second year with the Guardians, who was traded to Cleveland in the blockbuster trade that sent SS Francisco Lindor to the New York Mets.

Giménez also has 43 RBIs and 10 home runs for the Guardians so far this year.

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will start in Los Angeles at 7:30 p.m. on July 19.

