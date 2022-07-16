Cleveland Guardians 2B Andrés Giménez to start in 2022 MLB All-Star Game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Guardians 2B Andrés Giménez will be taking the start in the 2022 All-Star game after an announcement from the Guardians via Twitter.

As it should've been all along, Andrés Giménez will now start at second base for José Altuve during the 2022 All-Star Game on Tuesday in LA.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/qp1NsjNC1U — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) July 16, 2022

Houston Astros 2B Jose Altuve was injured prior to Tuesday’s game, leaving Giménez to receive the start.

Giménez is averaging a .299 batting average during his second year with the Guardians, who was traded to Cleveland in the blockbuster trade that sent SS Francisco Lindor to the New York Mets.

Giménez also has 43 RBIs and 10 home runs for the Guardians so far this year.

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will start in Los Angeles at 7:30 p.m. on July 19.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.