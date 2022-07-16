CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect wanted for aggravated robbery and kidnapping at a Wingstop on the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

Police said the man was caught on surveillance video robbing the restaurant and a customer at gunpoint of $300, multiple wallets, and a cell phone.

The crime happened at 10 p.m. on July 8 at 10514 Lorain Ave., according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Cleveland Police: kidnapping, aggravated robbery suspect targets Wingstop (Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Call First District Det. Kosko at 216-623-2529 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463 and reference report #2022-195764 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime.

