2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Police: kidnapping, aggravated robbery suspect targets Wingstop

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect wanted for aggravated robbery and kidnapping at a Wingstop on the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

Police said the man was caught on surveillance video robbing the restaurant and a customer at gunpoint of $300, multiple wallets, and a cell phone.

The crime happened at 10 p.m. on July 8 at 10514 Lorain Ave., according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Cleveland Police: kidnapping, aggravated robbery suspect targets Wingstop
Cleveland Police: kidnapping, aggravated robbery suspect targets Wingstop(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)
Cleveland Police: kidnapping, aggravated robbery suspect targets Wingstop
Cleveland Police: kidnapping, aggravated robbery suspect targets Wingstop(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)
Cleveland Police: kidnapping, aggravated robbery suspect targets Wingstop
Cleveland Police: kidnapping, aggravated robbery suspect targets Wingstop(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Call First District Det. Kosko at 216-623-2529 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463 and reference report #2022-195764 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

String of break-ins investigated
String of car break-ins making gym goers anxious
Superior Avenue murder
Man shot and killed on Cleveland’s East Side
Walker sustained 46 entry wounds and five grazes
Akron area residents react to results of Jayland Walker’s autopsy
Jayland Walker autopsy
Akron Highland Square Neighborhood Resident Reacts to M.E.'s Report on Jayland Walker