Columbiana County farm seriously damaged in fire (photos)

CHAMBERSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - At least eight fire departments were called out Friday afternoon to battle a huge farm fire in Columbiana County.

19 News affiliate WKBN reports that three barns were destroyed in the blaze at Whiteleather family farm.

The Sandy Creek Joint Fire District said the fire happened on Essick Road in Chambersburg.

Below are photos showing serious damages to the property:

