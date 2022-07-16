KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 20 grams of fentanyl were seized thanks to the help of K-9 Cavo during a traffic stop in Kent.

His handler conducted the traffic stop for a moving violation on July 8, according to PCSO.

PSCO said indicators of criminal activity were detected, so K-9 Cavo was deployed to conduct an open-air search outside the car.

Cavo then alerted his handler to the presence of narcotic odor, said PCSO.

A subsequent search led the deputy to find approximately 20 grams of fentanyl and cash, according to PCSO.

PCSO said the driver was a Parma male who was arrested for trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both felonies of the second degree.

He will also face additional charges in relation to narcotic possession and trafficking, according to PCSO.

“Sheriff Bruce D. Zuchowski and our agency is committed to combating drug and violent crime in our communities and will stay relentless in our duty to protect the citizens of Portage County,” PCSO stated.

You can anonymously report ongoing drug and violent crime activity to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit at 330-296-8626 or by emailing crimetips@portageco.com.

K-9 Cavo sniffs out fentanyl during Kent traffic stop (Portage County Sheriff's Office)

K-9 Cavo sniffs out fentanyl during Kent traffic stop (Portage County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.