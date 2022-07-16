2 Strong 4 Bullies
String of car break-ins making gym goers anxious

By Aria Janel
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Could going to the gym put a target on your back?

Burn Boot Camp in Avon Lake told 19 News they’ve had 3 car break-ins in the past 6 months, the latest just Thursday.

“We were able to see that individual and they pulled off in a suburban again no license plate,” said Jackson.

All 3 break-ins were similar, the suspect pulled in the Avon Lake Towne Center early in the morning and broke into cars taking anything they could.

One suspect got a way with banking information and ended up ordering checks from a victims account.

19 News asked the Avon Police Chief if this string of break-ins was the start of a bigger problem for the city.

“It comes in waves and some of it is unpredictable, last year we had an increase in vehicle thefts,” said Chief Vince Molmar.

19 News discovered that Avon Lake isn’t the only city having trouble with break-ins. West Lake and Beachwood are also experiencing them. Some even taking place at gyms.

“It’s more of a crime of opportunity and a crime that comes in waves,” said Molmar.

Burn Boot Camp is doing everything they can to keep a target off their backs.

“Our manager, her husband has volunteered to just sit out in the parking lot until a more permanent solution is in place,” said Jackson.

Working together to not only stay safe, but move forward in an empowering way.

“Everyone whose car has gotten broken into here still come, why because its still their safe place, we’re here together,” said Jackson.

