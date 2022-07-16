Tamir Rice Foundation celebrates grand opening of memorial honoring his life

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A butterfly memorial will open Saturday in honor of Tamir Rice, nearly eight years after he was shot and killed by a Cleveland police officer.

The Rice Butterfly Memorial is located at Cudell Park, the same place where Tamir was shot while playing with a fake gun. He was 12 years old.

The grand opening will begin at 11 a.m. at 1910 West Boulevard in Cleveland.

According to the Tamir Rice Foundation, the memorial is meant to honor Tamir’s 20th birthday and the sacrifices of his sister.

Cleveland police tackled and detained Tajai Rice after she arrived to the shooting scene, an act the Tamir Rice Foundation describes as police brutality.

Tamir Rice was shot on Nov. 22, 2014 and died from his injuries on Nov. 23, 2014.

Timothy Loehmann did not face charges for the shooting, but he was fired from the Cleveland Division of Police for lying on his job application.

Earlier this month, 19 News uncovered that Loehmann was hired as a police officer for a small Pennsylvania town. He has since withdrawn his application.

