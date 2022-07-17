Dead fish continue to wash up on shore near Euclid Waterfront

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s one of the most scenic views in Northeast Ohio but lately, you can’t help but notice there’s something different as you stroll down Euclid Waterfront.

Tee Bailey told 19 News the stench is unbearable.

“It was so bad, the seagulls weren’t even eating them,” he said

19 News viewers say the dead fish started washing up as early as Wednesday by the hundreds.

Right now, the cause is undetermined as to why fish are washing ashore but 19 News has reached out to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to investigate.

Stinky situation in Euclid, Ohio this morning: hundreds of dead fish washing up on the shores. What’s happening @ohiodnr? Our @cleveland19news viewers are concerned.#deadfish #pew pic.twitter.com/k0pfcLQjtJ — Sia Nyorkor🌟🎥🎞🎙📺 (@TVNewsLady) July 17, 2022

In previous reports, dead fish started surfacing on Lake Erie waters due to a lack of oxygen.

This story is developing.

