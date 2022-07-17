2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

15-year-old girl missing from Geauga County since July 12

Myah M. Patton
Myah M. Patton(Source: Geauga County Sheriff's Office)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who is missing.

Myah M. Patton went missing July 12, according to the sheriff’s office, and was last known to be in the Painesville area.

She is described by the sheriff’s office as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 105 pounds. Her hair and eyes are brown.

Contact the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office if you see Myah M. Patton or know her location.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

Gavin Hubbard
Cleveland police search for 14-year-old boy missing from city’s East Side
Harry Boomer
National Association of Black Journalists to honor 19 News’ Harry Boomer with Hall of Fame induction
Mayor lifts curfew for downtown Akron
Firefighters revive family dog rescued from Maple Heights house fire
Firefighters revive family dog rescued from Maple Heights house fire (photos)