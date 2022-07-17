15-year-old girl missing from Geauga County since July 12

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who is missing.

Myah M. Patton went missing July 12, according to the sheriff’s office, and was last known to be in the Painesville area.

She is described by the sheriff’s office as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 105 pounds. Her hair and eyes are brown.

Contact the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office if you see Myah M. Patton or know her location.

