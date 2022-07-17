Alcohol a suspected factor in deadly wrong-way crash in Stark County, highway patrol says

TUSCARAWAS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said alcohol is a suspected factor in a deadly wrong-way crash that took place Saturday night in Stark County.

The crash occurred around 10:43 p.m. in the westbound lanes of U.S. Route 30 in Tuscarawas Township.

According to the highway patrol, a 30-year-old man was driving on the wrong side of the highway when he hit a vehicle head on.

OSHP said the driver who was hit, identified as Douglas B. Fahrni, of Apple Creek, died after being taken to Aultman Hospital for treatment.

The 30-year-old man received serious injures in the crash, including a broken leg, according to the highway patrol. He remains hospitalized at Aultman Hospital.

OSHP did not confirm if charges will be filed in connection the crash but said the investigation is ongoing.

According to the highway patrol, an off-duty Perry Township police officer and an off-duty Perry Township paramedic happened upon the crash. They both stayed on scene to help.

Also on scene was the Massillon Police Department, Brewster Fire Department, North Lawrence Fire Department, and Ohio Department of Transportation.

