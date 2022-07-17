2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police search for 14-year-old boy missing from city’s East Side

Gavin Hubbard
Gavin Hubbard(Source: Cleveland police)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old who is missing from the city’s East Side.

According to police, Gavin Hubbard was last seen July 16, 2022 at a group home in the 19000 block of Nottingham Road.

Hubbard’s caretakers told Cleveland police he pepper sprayed other residents before leaving the home.

Contact Cleveland police at 216-621-1234 if you see Gavin Hubbard or know his location.

