Cleveland police search for 14-year-old boy missing from city’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old who is missing from the city’s East Side.

According to police, Gavin Hubbard was last seen July 16, 2022 at a group home in the 19000 block of Nottingham Road.

Hubbard’s caretakers told Cleveland police he pepper sprayed other residents before leaving the home.

Contact Cleveland police at 216-621-1234 if you see Gavin Hubbard or know his location.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.