Cleveland Public Power reports outage in Old Brooklyn

Cleveland Public Power file photo. (Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Public Power is reporting a widespread outage in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

According to a CPP spokesperson, less than 200 customers are impacted by the outage as of Sunday afternoon.

The outage was triggered late Saturday night after two power poles were damaged.

The spokesperson said crews are working to replace them, and power is expected to be restored within a few hours.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

