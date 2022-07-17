Families of Uvalde mass shooting to host press conference

UVALDE, Texas (WOIO) - The families affected by the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas are prepared to host a press conference following the release of the preliminary findings into the events of the shooting that claimed 21 lives.

Newest reports indicated ‘systemic failures’ according to a report from the Associated Press.

376 law enforcement officials were present on May 24 when a gunman opened fire inside the school, the Associate Press report said.

The press conference is set to start at 5 p.m. E.T.

This story will be updated as the press conference continues.

