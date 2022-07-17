2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Families of Uvalde mass shooting to host press conference

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (WOIO) - The families affected by the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas are prepared to host a press conference following the release of the preliminary findings into the events of the shooting that claimed 21 lives.

Newest reports indicated ‘systemic failures’ according to a report from the Associated Press.

376 law enforcement officials were present on May 24 when a gunman opened fire inside the school, the Associate Press report said.

The press conference is set to start at 5 p.m. E.T.

This story will be updated as the press conference continues.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

Cleveland Public Power file photo. (Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Public Power reports outage in Old Brooklyn
UVALDE PRESSER
A police presence has been spotted at a senior living center in Euclid on Sunday.
Police presence spotted at Euclid senior living center
Gavin Hubbard
Cleveland police search for 14-year-old boy missing from city’s East Side