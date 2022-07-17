Firefighters revive family dog rescued from Maple Heights house fire (photos)

2 Strong 4 Bullies
Firefighters revive family dog rescued from Maple Heights house fire(Source: Bedford Heights Fire Department)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio firefighters reunited a family with their dog Saturday after a fire broke out in their basement.

The house fire happened in Maple Heights, and Bedford Heights Fire Department (BHFD) said their crews were called out to help.

In a tweet, the BHFD said crews first worked to rescue the dog, then turned their efforts to reviving it.

Photos shared by BHFD show the pup receive some water and rest after being saved.

Check out that smile in the gallery below!

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

