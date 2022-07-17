National Association of Black Journalists to honor 19 News’ Harry Boomer with Hall of Fame induction

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News senior reporter and host Harry Boomer will be inducted into the National Association of Black Journalists Hall of Fame.

All awards, including the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, will happen in Las Vegas from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7 during the 2022 NABJ-NAHJ Convention and Career Fair.

Tickets for the event are available on their website.

“My heartfelt appreciation to all of you for allowing me to come into your lives,” Boomer said after his induction was announced. “I could not have achieved this wonderful honor without each of you, whom I view as family. God is good!”

Boomer started his career in broadcasting Dec. 27, 1971 and has earned several awards since then, including an induction into the Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

We would like to congratulate Harry Boomer on his induction into the National Association of Black Journalists Hall of Fame. Harry has dedicated his life to telling the stories that make a difference within our community. He is an inspiration to many journalists and a consummate professional. Congratulations again on this well-deserved honor.

Boomer will also be inducted into the Central Great Lakes NATAS Gold Circle next week, commemorating his 50 years in the field.

