National Association of Black Journalists to honor 19 News’ Harry Boomer with Hall of Fame induction

By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News senior reporter and host Harry Boomer will be inducted into the National Association of Black Journalists Hall of Fame.

All awards, including the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, will happen in Las Vegas from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7 during the 2022 NABJ-NAHJ Convention and Career Fair.

Tickets for the event are available on their website.

“My heartfelt appreciation to all of you for allowing me to come into your lives,” Boomer said after his induction was announced. “I could not have achieved this wonderful honor without each of you, whom I view as family. God is good!”

Boomer started his career in broadcasting Dec. 27, 1971 and has earned several awards since then, including an induction into the Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Boomer will also be inducted into the Central Great Lakes NATAS Gold Circle next week, commemorating his 50 years in the field.

