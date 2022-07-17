2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: Man wanted after robbing restaurant on Cleveland’s West Side

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have asked for the community’s help finding a man wanted for theft after stealing from a restaurant on July 8.

The suspect, caught on surveillance camera at the Wing Stop located at 10514 Lorain Ave.

The suspect took $300, a cellphone and several wallets from inside the restaurant.

This restaurant was a place to for many residents on Cleveland’s West Side to come together for family time.

Some have begun to raise concerns for their everyday safety after this violent robbery.

“I don’t know what the answer is anymore it’s like the police are trying but there’s only so much they can do and the public needs to get involved and start looking out for everybody,” said Mark Hanna.

Hanna & Cecilia Blanco are not surprised.

“You know I’m a mother of three kids and I know I wouldn’t want this done to myself or anybody,” Blanco said.

If you have any information, call First District Police at (216) 623-2529.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

