Police presence spotted at Euclid senior living center

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A police presence has been spotted at a senior living center in Euclid on Sunday.

The confirmation came at around 2:30 p.m. on July 17 when officials from the Euclid Police Department told 19 News there were police at the Indian Hills Senior Community, located at 1541 E 191st St.

The reason for the police activity has not been confirmed to 19 News.

A viewer told 19 News they witnessed eight police cars and officers holding shields and rifles.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.