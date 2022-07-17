2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police presence spotted at Euclid senior living center

A police presence has been spotted at a senior center in Euclid on Sunday
A police presence has been spotted at a senior center in Euclid on Sunday(Canva)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A police presence has been spotted at a senior living center in Euclid on Sunday.

The confirmation came at around 2:30 p.m. on July 17 when officials from the Euclid Police Department told 19 News there were police at the Indian Hills Senior Community, located at 1541 E 191st St.

The reason for the police activity has not been confirmed to 19 News.

A viewer told 19 News they witnessed eight police cars and officers holding shields and rifles.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

