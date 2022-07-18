1 dead, 1 injured after Cleveland apartment fire, officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man died and another was injured following a Friday morning house fire near the city’s Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood.

The fire was first reported at approximately 9:30 a.m. on July 15 in an apartment unit on Fleet Avenue near East 57th Street.

A 62-year-old man was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition and died from his injuries, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire.

#CLEFIREONSCENE Occupied Apartment Fire 5700 block of Fleet in 2nd Battalion. Adult male victim transported by @ClevelandEMS to @metrohealthCLE in critical condition. Cause under investigation. Crews picking up line, returning to service to await next emergency. pic.twitter.com/GLfCen1o2F — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) July 15, 2022

A 70-year-old man also in the house was treated at the scene after being injured in the fire, officials said.

Officials have not determined the cause of the fire.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information is released.

