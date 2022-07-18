2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 dead, 1 injured after Cleveland apartment fire, officials say

Fleet Avenue apartment fire
Fleet Avenue apartment fire(Source: Cleveland Division of Fire)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man died and another was injured following a Friday morning house fire near the city’s Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood.

Fire in Cleveland apartment unit leaves man critically injured

The fire was first reported at approximately 9:30 a.m. on July 15 in an apartment unit on Fleet Avenue near East 57th Street.

A 62-year-old man was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition and died from his injuries, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire.

A 70-year-old man also in the house was treated at the scene after being injured in the fire, officials said.

Officials have not determined the cause of the fire.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information is released.

