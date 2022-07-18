1 dead after house fire in Cleveland’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS officials confirm one person is dead after a fire broke out overnight at a home in the city’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood.

Police scanner traffic indicates the victim, possibly a woman in her 60s, was pronounced dead on scene.

Crews were called to the deadly fire around 1 a.m. Monday on Cannon Avenue near East 89th Street.

Authorities say it started on the second floor, but there’s no word yet on the cause.

Our 19 News crew was there as officials asked arson investigators to respond to the scene.

