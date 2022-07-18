2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 First Alert Weather Day activated for Wednesday; severe storms develop late in the day

Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm(NOAA)
By Samantha Roberts
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday.

The combination of high heat, humidity, and afternoon storms will make for an uncomfortable day.

Temperatures will soar into the low to mid 90s.

Please take all necessary precautions to stay cool Wednesday, including limiting strenuous outdoor activity, drinking plenty of water, and wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

Our other big weather story on Wednesday will be the threat for afternoon and evening storms.

Storms will develop after 4:00 PM, and some of the storms may be strong to severe.

The main threats with thunderstorms will be damaging winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and hail.

