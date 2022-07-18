7-year-old boy shot in Maple Heights, police say

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Maple Heights Police responded to shots fired near Libby Road and Thomas Street around midnight last night, and while on scene, received a call that a 7-year-old boy came into South Pointe Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back.

Police said they went to the hospital and found out that the boy was shot while in a vehicle on Libby Road.

The boy is now in Rainbow Baby and Children’s Hospital and is in stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle with the boy in it said that a vehicle began shooting at them while driving on Granger Road near the Valero Gas Station.

The suspects vehicle was described as a silver or white four door.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at 216-587-9624 or detectives@mhpd-ohio.com.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463, or text TIP657 plus your message to CRIMES.

Tips can also be submitted online, and can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.