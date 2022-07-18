Akron motorcycle passenger dead following accident, police say driver fled scene

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police reported a crash that took place around 6:40 p.m. Saturday at the corner of West Wilbeth Road and 19th Street that left a woman - the passenger of a motorcycle - dead.

According to police, a Saturn VUE was traveling eastbound on West Wilbeth Road, and began to turn left onto 19th Street.

At the same time, police said that a motorcycle attempted to pass on the left side and struck the Saturn.

Both the motorcycle driver - a 35-year-old man - and the passenger were ejected.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle walked away from the scene before they arrived.

A vehicle not involved in the crash stopped, the driver pulling the woman into his vehicle.

He drove her to the Barberton Hospital, where police said she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Saturn was not harmed as a result of the accident.

Based on preliminary findings, reckless operation appears to have contributed to the cause of the accident, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

